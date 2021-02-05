Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 154.47M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] gained 8.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Luokung Announces Partnership Between EMG and Leading Electric Vehicle Manufacturer BAIC BJEV to Jointly Develop Mapping Services for Autonomous Driving.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services company in China, announced that its previously announced acquisition candidate, eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”) and Beijing New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Ticker: 600733.SH) (“BAIC BJEV”) have agreed to collaborate on the development of autonomous driving projects for BAIC BJEV’s electric vehicles (EVs).

EMG recently worked with BAIC BJEV to provide HD map services in autonomous valet parking (“AVP”) for BAIC New Energy vehicles. The two parties will cooperate in depth on L3 (conditional driving automation) to L4 (high driving automation) autonomous driving related projects.

Luokung Technology Corp. represents 225.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $154.47 million with the latest information. LKCO stock price has been found in the range of $0.663 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 13933518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6494, while it was recorded at 0.6365 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5694 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.40% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 441,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.18 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 339,398 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,232,723 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,433,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,005,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,056 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,618 shares during the same period.