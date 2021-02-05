Market cap of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] reaches 132.47M – now what?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.16%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of Platform Technology and Four Antiviral Case Studies.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, provides the following summary of ’s upcoming presentation by Cocrystal President Sam Lee, Ph.D. at the virtual 3rd Annual reimagine Health Research Symposium, University of Arizona College of Medicine. A live webcast of Dr. Lee’s presentation, titled “Application of Structure-Based Drug Design Platform Technology for Developing Broad Spectrum, COVID-19, Influenza, and HCV Antivirals,” will be available at 9:50 a.m. Pacific time (12:50 p.m. Eastern time) by registering here. Dr. Lee’s presentation will be available on the Cocrystal website here beginning Friday, January 22, 2021.

Dr. Lee will provide an overview of the Company’s drug discovery platform technology, including its unique ability to develop broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics and its advantages compared with the traditional drug discovery and development process. He will emphasize that the technology platform focuses on well-validated antiviral drug targets and review four case studies on the following compounds:.

Over the last 12 months, COCP stock rose by 253.78%. The average equity rating for COCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.47 million, with 57.56 million shares outstanding and 48.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, COCP stock reached a trading volume of 4726406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

COCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.16. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 39.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6325, while it was recorded at 1.8280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3199 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

COCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 19.90% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,824,380, which is approximately 24.519% of the company’s market cap and around 29.04% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,857,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 million in COCP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.31 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 7,579,825 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 196,974 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,129,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,906,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,006,660 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 170,128 shares during the same period.