Market Analysts see Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 20.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.01. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Ra Medical Systems Appoints Susanne L. Meline to its Board of Directors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces the appointment of Susanne L. Meline to its Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2021. Her appointment expands Board membership to seven.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ms. Meline has an extensive background in finance, law and corporate governance with more than 20 years of experience advising corporate clients and their boards. In 2003, Ms. Meline co-founded investment advisor Francis Capital Management (“FCM”), where she serves as the firm’s special situations advisor. FCM is a current Ra Medical shareholder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1731968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ra Medical Systems Inc. stands at 12.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.09%.

The market cap for RMED stock reached $25.39 million, with 2.39 million shares outstanding and 2.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.42K shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 1731968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

How has RMED stock performed recently?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.87. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -801.92 and a Gross Margin at -22.93. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.18.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -110.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$720,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted -18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -28.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMED.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.40% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 136,599, which is approximately 293.487% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 40,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in RMED stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.31 million in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 271.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 171,243 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 32,715 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 82,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 29,103 shares during the same period.