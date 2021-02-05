Market Analysts see Equillium Inc. [EQ] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ: EQ] jumped around 1.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.79 at the close of the session, up 17.67%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Equillium Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with life science institutional investment funds managed by Decheng Capital, to purchase 4,285,710 units (the “Units”) from Equillium, with each Unit consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.3 of a share of common stock. The purchase price per Unit is $7.00, priced above the market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have an exercise price of $14.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire on the earlier of (i) the fifth anniversary of issuance, or (ii) the 15th calendar date following the date on which Equillium closes a financing raising a minimum of $25 million at a price per share of no less than $25.00.

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be $30.0 million before deducting offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to primarily fund the continued development of the itolizumab pipeline, potential acquisitions and development of new products, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Equillium Inc. stock is now 45.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQ Stock saw the intraday high of $8.45 and lowest of $7.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.05, which means current price is +61.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, EQ reached a trading volume of 1650402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equillium Inc. [EQ]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Equillium Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $22 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Equillium Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equillium Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has EQ stock performed recently?

Equillium Inc. [EQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.50. With this latest performance, EQ shares gained by 47.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Equillium Inc. [EQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Equillium Inc. [EQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EQ is now -45.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equillium Inc. [EQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.13. Additionally, EQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equillium Inc. [EQ] managed to generate an average of -$1,600,000 per employee.Equillium Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

Earnings analysis for Equillium Inc. [EQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equillium Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQ.

Insider trade positions for Equillium Inc. [EQ]

There are presently around $59 million, or 35.00% of EQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQ stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,239,735, which is approximately -4.867% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,074,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.37 million in EQ stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $7.83 million in EQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equillium Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ:EQ] by around 4,394,262 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,155,985 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,997,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,547,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQ stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,988,290 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 663,635 shares during the same period.