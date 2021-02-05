Market Analysts see Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] price surged by 21.98 percent to reach at $7.73. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Canada Goose Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (in Canadian dollars):.

Total revenue $474.0m.

A sum of 18877181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.58M shares. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $45.6029 and dropped to a low of $40.13 until finishing in the latest session at $42.90.

The one-year GOOS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.4. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 2.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.31.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.25. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 50.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.94 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.61, while it was recorded at 36.21 for the last single week of trading, and 27.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.20. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $93,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,261 million, or 96.87% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,303,314, which is approximately 5.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,435,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.28 million in GOOS stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $176.96 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 10,425,910 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,283,016 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 33,000,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,709,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,214 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,708,974 shares during the same period.