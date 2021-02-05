Market Analysts see Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 3.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.91. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Ally honors Black history by investing in Black futures.

Scholarships with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and other groups seek to fill opportunity gaps and expand career options for Black candidates.

With Black History Month underway, Ally recognizes that access to careers with long-term growth potential is still not equal for everyone. To address this inequity, the digital financial services company announced more than $1.3 million in scholarships and programs to open new pathways for Black students and candidates in a variety of professions, including legal, public policy, insurance and other roles within financial services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4911613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ally Financial Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $15.97 billion, with 375.66 million shares outstanding and 370.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4911613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $49.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.50.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.76, while it was recorded at 39.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.66 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.99.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.20. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.65.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $14,737 million, or 98.30% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,077,202, which is approximately -6.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 31,760,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 46,609,525 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 41,052,284 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 263,973,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,635,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,806,081 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,388,037 shares during the same period.