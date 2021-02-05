Market Analysts see Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.64 during the day while it closed the day at $45.75. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that it will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference. Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos will represent the company with a presentation on February 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Aflac Incorporated presentation will cover the company’s most recently concluded year as well as its outlook and strategy in the U.S. and Japanese insurance markets.

The presentation will be webcast live at the following address, and a replay will be available:

Aflac Incorporated stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has inclined by 26.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.69% and gained 2.88% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $32.81 billion, with 711.70 million shares outstanding and 640.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 4892259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $44.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AFL stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AFL shares from 46 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.53.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.13, while it was recorded at 45.75 for the last single week of trading, and 38.91 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 14.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $281,695 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.12%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,168 million, or 62.00% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,325,689, which is approximately -3.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.16 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -0.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 24,426,302 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 34,319,427 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 403,936,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,682,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,858,723 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,653,730 shares during the same period.