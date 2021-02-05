Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] moved down -1.32: Why It’s Important

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] loss -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $32.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Luminar to Redeem Public Warrants; Expects to Receive Up to $153 Million.

Holders of Luminar’s outstanding Public Warrants will have until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2021, to exercise their Public Warrants. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised past the deadline will be void and no longer exercisable.

The redemption of Public Warrants is expected to yield gross proceeds of up to $153.3 million to Luminar, accelerating growth and bringing total capital raised by Luminar since founding to approximately $1 billion.

Luminar Technologies Inc. represents 218.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.85 billion with the latest information. LAZR stock price has been found in the range of $31.8162 to $33.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 4655061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 626.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZR in the course of the last twelve months was 108485.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LAZR stock

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 32.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $790 million, or 11.60% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,171,476, which is approximately 940.009% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,045,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.87 million in LAZR stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $61.23 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 10,882,955 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 19,312,270 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,668,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,526,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,077,939 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,849,378 shares during the same period.