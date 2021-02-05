Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 12.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.59% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.14%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Liquidia Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Liquidia announced on November 25, 2020, that the FDA had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) to the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil). The Company stated that “In the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” specifically noting “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.” Based on this news, shares of Liquidia dropped by more than 5% on the same day.

Over the last 12 months, LQDA stock dropped by -47.08%. The average equity rating for LQDA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.08 million, with 37.76 million shares outstanding and 37.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, LQDA stock reached a trading volume of 4223704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

LQDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.14. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquidia Corporation Fundamentals:

Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

LQDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidia Corporation posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDA.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 43.60% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,486,062, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 1,894,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 million in LQDA stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.17 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly 0.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 1,100,810 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,334,677 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,386,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,821,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,390 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,772 shares during the same period.