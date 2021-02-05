KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Is Currently 9.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] price surged by 9.09 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on January 27, 2021 that KemPharm Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate KP879 Clinical Program for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder.

Financial Restructuring and Nasdaq Re-Listing Process Completed.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KP879 (KP879 IND), concluding that the Company may proceed with its planned clinical investigation of the product candidate. KemPharm expects to initiate the clinical program for KP879 in 2021. In addition, the Company reported that it has completed its multi-phase process to regain its Nasdaq listing and to restructure its balance sheet.

A sum of 5268439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 882.22K shares. KemPharm Inc. shares reached a high of $7.75 and dropped to a low of $6.98 until finishing in the latest session at $7.20.

Guru’s Opinion on KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24.

KMPH Stock Performance Analysis:

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, KMPH shares dropped by -29.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KemPharm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.69. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.00.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -194.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.36. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,459.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 760.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

KMPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Insider Position Details

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 1,250 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 77,312 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,312 shares during the same period.