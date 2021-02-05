Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain 28.55% so far this year. What now?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on February 4, 2021 that KNDI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 9, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 4, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021.

A sum of 4858073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.44M shares. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $9.16 and dropped to a low of $8.57 until finishing in the latest session at $8.87.

The one-year KNDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

KNDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 22.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 6.30% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,102,205, which is approximately 409.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 457,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 million in KNDI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.72 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 104.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,726,551 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 502,168 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 618,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,846,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,337 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 444,910 shares during the same period.