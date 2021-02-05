Saturday, February 6, 2021
JP Morgan slashes price target on QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don't Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 29, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders – RNET, HMSY, PRGX, BPFH, QEP.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 6327831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.90M shares. QEP Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $3.28 and dropped to a low of $3.13 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

The one-year QEP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.36. The average equity rating for QEP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on QEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

QEP Stock Performance Analysis:

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QEP Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $456 million, or 62.50% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,399,131, which is approximately -3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,877,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.83 million in QEP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $40.26 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 22,839,945 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 31,174,358 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 87,190,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,204,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,609,860 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,198,520 shares during the same period.

