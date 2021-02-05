Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Revenue clocked in at $4.01 billion, down -5.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] plunged by -$0.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.04 during the day while it closed the day at $42.99. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-502-0496, domestically, or 1-778-560-2573, internationally, and use conference ID 8431426, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock has also gained 0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IR stock has inclined by 10.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.67% and lost -5.64% year-on date.

The market cap for IR stock reached $18.30 billion, with 417.60 million shares outstanding and 371.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4587290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $49.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.87, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 6.69%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,152 million, or 98.60% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 74,242,797, which is approximately 6.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.68 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 23,813,149 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 25,051,008 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 350,121,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,985,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,356,087 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,109,051 shares during the same period.