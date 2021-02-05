ING Groep N.V. [ING] Revenue clocked in at $31.44 billion, down -2.54% YTD: What’s Next?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] loss -1.18% or -0.11 points to close at $9.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4373950 shares. The company report on December 11, 2020 that ING reports outcome of 2020 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and Risk Assessment Report.

ING notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the information of the 2020 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and Risk Assessment Report.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $9.31 and dropped to $9.175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ING points out that the company has recorded 27.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ING reached to a volume of 4373950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.54.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 414.36. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $85,077 per employee.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 3.30% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 39,336,026, which is approximately 5.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,413,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.8 million in ING stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $58.12 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 4.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 12,642,409 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 14,216,622 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 103,415,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,274,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,105,347 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,697,090 shares during the same period.