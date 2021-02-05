Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] is 15.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] plunged by -$2.77 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.00 during the day while it closed the day at $19.09. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA”), a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an affiliate of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., at a price to the public of $16.75 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholder will be approximately $134.0 million. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 853,283 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

IEA is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock has also loss -1.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IEA stock has inclined by 114.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 370.20% and gained 15.21% year-on date.

The market cap for IEA stock reached $439.07 million, with 20.97 million shares outstanding and 20.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 911.90K shares, IEA reached a trading volume of 6045815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

IEA stock trade performance evaluation

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 20.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 11.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $1,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96 million, or 38.50% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,068,505, which is approximately 1324.673% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 876,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.73 million in IEA stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $16.71 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 2,568,073 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 169,874 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,295,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,033,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,320 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 236 shares during the same period.