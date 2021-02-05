H.C. Wainwright lifts Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: RVMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.66%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Revolution Medicines Announces Pricing of Upsized $260.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,797,101 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Revolution Medicines. In addition, Revolution Medicines has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 869,565 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Revolution Medicines, are expected to be approximately $260.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The one-year Revolution Medicines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.44. The average equity rating for RVMD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 64.89 million shares outstanding and 61.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 468.83K shares, RVMD stock reached a trading volume of 4017787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25.

RVMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.85, while it was recorded at 45.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolution Medicines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.96. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.25.

Return on Total Capital for RVMD is now -42.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, RVMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] managed to generate an average of -$501,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Revolution Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

RVMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolution Medicines Inc. posted -6.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,490.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVMD.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,819 million, or 85.30% of RVMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,888,961, which is approximately 25.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 8,024,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.02 million in RVMD stocks shares; and SVENNILSON PETER, currently with $392.73 million in RVMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:RVMD] by around 12,139,372 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,151,491 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 42,968,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,259,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVMD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,997,689 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 688,380 shares during the same period.