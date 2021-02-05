For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.26 during the day while it closed the day at $4.16. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update.

2021 objectives leverage positive momentum in Arbutus’ Hepatitis B research and development programs.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), announced its 2021 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock has also gained 13.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABUS stock has inclined by 43.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.48% and gained 17.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ABUS stock reached $342.91 million, with 79.49 million shares outstanding and 63.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 5363050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.21.

ABUS stock trade performance evaluation

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.35. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $101 million, or 31.00% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately -12.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,332,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.86 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.1 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly -13.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,704,681 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 10,689,211 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,875,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,269,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,335,723 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433,822 shares during the same period.