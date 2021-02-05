Fiserv Inc. [FISV] moved up 0.16: Why It’s Important

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $110.20. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Bank of the West Selects Fiserv to Bring Zelle to Small Businesses.

Bank advances payment-focused engagement strategy ahead of strong customer demand.

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is enabling its small business customers to send and receive money quickly and easily with Turnkey Service for Zelle®: Small Business from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4549693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv Inc. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $75.72 billion, with 669.80 million shares outstanding and 581.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4549693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $135.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.10, while it was recorded at 106.93 for the last single week of trading, and 103.95 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 17.54%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $67,808 million, or 92.90% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 105,425,667, which is approximately -4.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,899,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.99 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -2.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 58,193,931 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 56,546,897 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 500,573,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,314,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,101,272 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,397,775 shares during the same period.