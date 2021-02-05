Friday, February 5, 2021
FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] gain 36.23% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FMAC] jumped around 3.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.44 at the close of the session, up 32.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 253.39K shares, FMAC reached a trading volume of 2882373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.55

How has FMAC stock performed recently?

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.36 for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC], while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]

2 institutional holders increased their position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FMAC] by around 112,075 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMAC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,075 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDeutsche Bank lifts Teck Resources Limited [TECK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleT-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently 0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

