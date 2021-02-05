Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Is Currently 3.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $32.09 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.14, while the highest price level was $32.35. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Kala Gibson Recognized as a Top Black Leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Fifth Third Bank’s head of Business Banking and Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson has been recognized as a top black leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. The Chamber is honoring seven black leaders throughout February as part of its “We Are Making Black History” series presented by Frost Brown Todd and Ohio National Financial Services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.39 percent and weekly performance of 8.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 5466978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $34.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.74.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 30.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.76 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.28. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.59.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 3.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.24. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -87.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,104 million, or 81.80% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,707,527, which is approximately 12.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 65,104,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.82 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 33,662,586 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 35,926,297 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 494,584,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,173,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,050,145 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,652,895 shares during the same period.