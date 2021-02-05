Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] Revenue clocked in at $35.40 million, up 0.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] gained 1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $4.28 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Enveric Biosciences, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB), the company formerly known as Ameri Holdings, Inc.

If you are a shareholder of Enveric Biosciences and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. represents 13.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.86 million with the latest information. ENVB stock price has been found in the range of $4.15 to $4.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 890.22K shares, ENVB reached a trading volume of 6105510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, ENVB shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,697, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in ENVB stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 66.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 1,002 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,802 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 11,802 shares during the same period.