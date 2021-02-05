Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] is 202.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYTH] surged by $4.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.31 during the day while it closed the day at $13.15. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Cyclo Therapeutics to Present on Its Clinical and Drug Development Program for Lead Candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, at WORLDSymposium 2021.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol® Cyclo™) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), announced details for the Company’s upcoming presentations at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, a leading medical and scientific conference for professionals working to advance understanding and treatments for lysosomal storage diseases, including NPC. The conference will be held virtually between February 8–12, 2021.

Summarized below are the details for ePoster titles that have been selected for oral presentation as well as the platform presentation. The full WORLDSymposium agenda is now available online at the conference website. Information from ePosters and the platform presentation and are under embargo until 2:30 PM EST on Monday, February 8, 2021, and the start of the presentation, respectively. Once the slides for the orally presented posters are made public, they will be available on the Company’s website in the Presentations section.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 119.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYTH stock has declined by -4.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.07% and gained 202.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CYTH stock reached $60.88 million, with 151.95 million shares outstanding and 4.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, CYTH reached a trading volume of 12295109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.88.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 119.17. With this latest performance, CYTH shares gained by 152.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.84 for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH], while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -749.06 and a Gross Margin at -97.34. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -747.87.

Return on Total Capital for CYTH is now -714.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -719.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -731.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, CYTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] managed to generate an average of -$941,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYTH] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 300 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 300 shares during the same period.