Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] is 5.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE: CLM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.96%. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions and Reset Distribution Amounts for 2021.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CRF), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that in keeping with each Fund’s previously adopted monthly distribution policy, each Fund is declaring the following distributions, which have been reset for the calendar year 2021.

Record Date.

Over the last 12 months, CLM stock rose by 7.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $942.38 million, with 76.12 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 720.82K shares, CLM stock reached a trading volume of 7237037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31.

CLM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, CLM shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.94, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Fundamentals:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] Insider Position Details

23 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE:CLM] by around 300,086 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,362,123 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 999,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,662,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,301 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 322,301 shares during the same period.