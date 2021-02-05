CohBar Inc. [CWBR] is 41.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.90. The company report on January 20, 2021 that CohBar to Present at the 3rd Annual Longevity Therapeutics Conference.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, will present a company overview at the 3rd Annual Longevity Therapeutics Conference, being held virtually on January 26 – 28, 2021. This presentation will be available for registered attendees at 12:15PM PT on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

About CohBar.

CohBar Inc. stock has also gained 7.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWBR stock has inclined by 104.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.10% and gained 41.79% year-on date.

The market cap for CWBR stock reached $112.02 million, with 50.20 million shares outstanding and 43.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.27K shares, CWBR reached a trading volume of 1669245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CWBR stock trade performance evaluation

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, CWBR shares gained by 39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4303, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6093 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CWBR is now -77.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.25. Additionally, CWBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] managed to generate an average of -$1,003,444 per employee.CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.40% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,180,934, which is approximately 0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 898,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in CWBR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.69 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CohBar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 692,362 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 431,348 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,587,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,711,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,249 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 177,535 shares during the same period.