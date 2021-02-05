Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $16.75 billion, down -8.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a low on 02/04/21, posting a -5.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.69. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Cognizant to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, announced a presentation at the following investor conference:.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8770416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $40.42 billion, with 542.00 million shares outstanding and 533.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 8770416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $82.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.69, while it was recorded at 78.17 for the last single week of trading, and 67.76 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 22.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.52. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 2.51%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $36,002 million, or 95.30% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,875,558, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,466,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 18,475,934 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 31,586,556 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 431,960,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,022,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,780 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,578 shares during the same period.