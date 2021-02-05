China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] moved up 16.44: Why It’s Important

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] closed the trading session at $0.85 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.73, while the highest price level was $0.97. The company report on November 14, 2020 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 90.67 percent and weekly performance of 16.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 113.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 9949395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CPHI stock trade performance evaluation

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.44. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 52.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5598, while it was recorded at 0.7538 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4876 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.06 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.51.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.69. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$85,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 728,580, which is approximately -13.066% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 235,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in CPHI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.13 million in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly 152.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 229,652 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 134,068 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 896,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,260,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,530 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,568 shares during the same period.