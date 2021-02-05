Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] – find out why.

Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PFIE] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 7.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Profire Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71072.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5754757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Profire Energy Inc. stands at 10.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.15%.

The market cap for PFIE stock reached $60.27 million, with 47.93 million shares outstanding and 32.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.46K shares, PFIE reached a trading volume of 5754757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Profire Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Profire Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.15, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on PFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Profire Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has PFIE stock performed recently?

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, PFIE shares gained by 39.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.22 for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9506, while it was recorded at 1.1064 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8254 for the last 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. Profire Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Total Capital for PFIE is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, PFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] managed to generate an average of $17,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Profire Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings analysis for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Profire Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Profire Energy Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]

There are presently around $20 million, or 47.40% of PFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFIE stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,220,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,202,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in PFIE stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $2.14 million in PFIE stock with ownership of nearly -4.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Profire Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PFIE] by around 559,805 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,059,064 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,204,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,823,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFIE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,876 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,809,648 shares during the same period.