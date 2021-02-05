CapitalOne lifts Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $30.69 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties Announces Results of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of its $1.45 Billion of Notes.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) (the “Offeror”) announced the results of its previously announced offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “4.200% 2024 Notes”) and $800 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “3.875% 2024 Notes,” and together with the 2023 Notes and the 4.200% 2024 Notes, the “Securities”) from each registered holder of the Securities (the “Holders”), which expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 27, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). The Offers were made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated January 21, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery for the Offers (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Offers.

As of the Expiration Time, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent and the tender agent for the Offers, a total of $111,936,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, $200,848,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.200% 2024 Notes and $469,124,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.875% 2024 Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offers, not including $1,205,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, $1,702,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.200% 2024 Notes and $659,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.875% 2024 Notes that have been validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer Documents, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The Offeror will accept for purchase all of the Securities that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and will pay the applicable Purchase Price (as defined below), plus accrued and unpaid interest from the most recent interest payment date to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. represents 538.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.72 billion with the latest information. PEAK stock price has been found in the range of $30.4325 to $31.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 4152658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $31.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for PEAK stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 30.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.80 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.95. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $215,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $15,757 million, or 96.75% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,562,654, which is approximately -1.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,234,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.07 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 18.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 37,404,509 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 33,193,255 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 442,814,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,412,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,695,541 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,545,872 shares during the same period.