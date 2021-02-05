Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Revenue clocked in at $13.86 billion, up 2.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Budget.

Canadian Natural’s President, Tim McKay, commented “Canadian Natural is a unique, sustainable and robust company, proven by its ability to generate sustainable free cash flow through the commodity price cycle, setting us apart from our peers. Our balanced, diverse and high quality assets, of which the majority are long life no decline Synthetic Crude Oil reserves with low reservoir risk and low capital requirements, provide us the opportunity to sustain or grow production. Our effective and efficient operations, culture of continuous improvement, disciplined capital allocation and strong balance sheet position the Company for success, allowing us to continue to innovate through technology to lower costs and reduce our environmental footprint.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company has been nimble in the past to changing market conditions and can quickly adjust our targeted capital expenditure levels or reallocate capital to our highest returning assets. Our 2021 plan will be no different, targeting capital of approximately $3.2 billion, delivering targeted production of approximately 1,225,000 BOE/d, with disciplined growth of approximately 62,000 BOE/d from forecasted 2020 levels. Safe, reliable, low cost operations continue to be a focus for the Company as we target to capture synergies, increase margins and maximize value for our shareholders in 2021 and beyond.”.

A sum of 4092339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares reached a high of $24.755 and dropped to a low of $23.94 until finishing in the latest session at $24.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.46, while it was recorded at 23.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +26.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.68.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.13. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of $532,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,489 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 141,710,320, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 65,106,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.35 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 59,767,725 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 72,334,911 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 657,895,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 789,998,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,777,541 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 22,426,344 shares during the same period.