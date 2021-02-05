Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Is Currently 1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] gained 1.64% or 0.18 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6174089 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Brandywine Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72361.

It opened the trading session at $11.01, the shares rose to $11.24 and dropped to $10.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BDN points out that the company has recorded 1.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BDN reached to a volume of 6174089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $12.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BDN shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09.

Trading performance analysis for BDN stock

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 0.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.48. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $102,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $2,039 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,874,865, which is approximately -3.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,673,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.85 million in BDN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $112.15 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 284.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 17,001,560 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 17,762,205 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 147,579,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,342,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,264 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,852 shares during the same period.