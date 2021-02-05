Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain 22.37% so far this year. What now?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.13%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with two existing institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $6.00 per share, in a registered direct offering. AYRO has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 3,333,334 shares of common stock at $6.93 per share, exercisable six months after the closing and terminating two and a half years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Palladium Capital Group, LLC acted as an advisor to the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AYRO stock rose by 90.77%.

The market cap for the stock reached $229.00 million, with 23.60 million shares outstanding and 11.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, AYRO stock reached a trading volume of 5717386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 237.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

AYRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ayro Inc. Fundamentals:

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.60% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 179,188, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 98,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in AYRO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.47 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 623,972 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 18,068 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,879 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.