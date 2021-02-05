aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] moved up 16.20: Why It’s Important

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] gained 16.20% or 0.63 points to close at $4.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4284400 shares. The company report on January 25, 2021 that aTyr Pharma Presents Findings Further Validating NRP2 as a Potential Regulator of Solid Tumor Progression.

Poster highlights NRP2 expression on immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Company’s lead NRP2 antibody, ATYR2810, is in development for oncology.

It opened the trading session at $3.90, the shares rose to $4.60 and dropped to $3.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LIFE points out that the company has recorded 12.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 744.67K shares, LIFE reached to a volume of 4284400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LIFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

Trading performance analysis for LIFE stock

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.05. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5445.02. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5593.13.

Return on Total Capital for LIFE is now -55.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.37. Additionally, LIFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] managed to generate an average of -$536,432 per employee.aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. posted -1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]

There are presently around $26 million, or 64.00% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 1,615,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,402,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in LIFE stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $3.4 million in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 3.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 258,164 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 114,349 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,374,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,746,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,800 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 73,504 shares during the same period.