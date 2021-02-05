Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] Stock trading around $15.76 per share: What’s Next?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: APXT] closed the trading session at $15.76 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.67, while the highest price level was $17.28. The company report on February 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation Merger.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (“Apex”) (NASDAQ CM: APXT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Apex’s agreement to merge with AvePoint, Inc.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-apex-technology-acquisition-corporation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.00 percent and weekly performance of 2.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, APXT reached to a volume of 4068604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

APXT stock trade performance evaluation

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, APXT shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] managed to generate an average of $450,405 per employee.Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $395 million, or 75.90% of APXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APXT stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 2,578,859, which is approximately -16.24% of the company’s market cap and around 1.84% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,365,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.53 million in APXT stocks shares; and SAGE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $18.68 million in APXT stock with ownership of nearly -24.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:APXT] by around 7,917,726 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 7,476,523 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,671,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,065,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APXT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,855,140 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,412,362 shares during the same period.