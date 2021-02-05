ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $13

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] slipped around -1.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.02 at the close of the session, down -7.40%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its fourth quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, the company and IAC will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC; Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of ANGI Homeservices; and Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZYwQtpyHQ3eWjP4uDx-3Ug.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock is now 6.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANGI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.959 and lowest of $13.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.05, which means current price is +22.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 4556915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.61, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

Insider trade positions for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $929 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,595,897, which is approximately 7.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,188,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.72 million in ANGI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $51.08 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -44.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 12,500,018 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 46,612,570 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,125,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,238,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,247,571 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 17,413,829 shares during the same period.