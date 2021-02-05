Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] Is Currently 14.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.59%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Amplify Energy Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced executive management and Board of Director changes effective January 19, 2021.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s current Interim CEO and CFO, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and appointed to the Board of Directors. Jason McGlynn, Amplify’s current Vice President of Business Development, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Chris Hamm, Amplify’s current Lead Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Amplify’s former Chairman of the Board of Directors, David Proman, will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, AMPY stock dropped by -56.88%. The one-year Amplify Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.45. The average equity rating for AMPY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.19 million, with 37.63 million shares outstanding and 30.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AMPY stock reached a trading volume of 2834237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPY shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AMPY Stock Performance Analysis:

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.59. With this latest performance, AMPY shares gained by 82.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.05 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amplify Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.66. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$153,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMPY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amplify Energy Corp. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 30.90% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,585,850, which is approximately -7.964% of the company’s market cap and around 19.79% of the total institutional ownership; LASRY MARC, holding 2,561,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in AMPY stocks shares; and TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.52 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 1,317,162 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,964,124 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 15,679,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,960,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,013,379 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,938 shares during the same period.