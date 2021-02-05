AMMO Inc. [POWW] is 122.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 9.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.34. The company report on February 4, 2021 that AMMO Sets New Company Record in Orders Shipped While Recording an Increased $180 Million Backlog of Booked Orders for the Fiscal Third Quarter.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has reported a 256% year-over-year increase in orders shipped, as it works around the clock to fulfill booked orders which have now increased to a record setting $180 million as of February 1, 2021.

“We continue to strategically and effectively increase our order intake, manufacturing and shipping capacity in an effort to address the continuing escalating demand being received across all channels, as our record backlog continues to grow,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. “We are now seeing global demand for loaded ammunition and components increase, and we continue to add new key retail distribution customers such as BIG 5 and Midsouth Shooters Supply and others. We see strong demand through all of 2021 and continue into 2022 for the US Commercial Market,” said Mr. Wagenhals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6138561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMMO Inc. stands at 13.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.62%.

The market cap for POWW stock reached $456.33 million, with 47.79 million shares outstanding and 46.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 6138561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.93. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 105.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

AMMO Inc. [POWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for AMMO Inc. [POWW]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.30% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC, holding 50,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in POWW stocks shares; and BAYSTATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.24 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 281,338 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,393 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.