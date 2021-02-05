Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] Revenue clocked in at $82.50 million, up 68.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.65%. The company report on December 28, 2020 that Ambow Wins Approval to Establish Postdoctoral Research Workstation.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, announced it has received approval from the National Postdoctoral Management Committee under the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation (“workstation”) in order to carry out postdoctoral training and research in educational technology, artificial intelligence, computer science and the Internet of Things.

This approval affirms Ambow’s strong capabilities in scientific research and innovation as well as its deep roots in training and retaining technology talent. It is especially relevant at a time when China has emphasized the significance of such workstations as strategic means to drive advances in technology and spur economic development. These workstations will serve to attract high-quality talent, enhance technological innovation of enterprises and stimulate applications for new scientific and technological inventions.

Over the last 12 months, AMBO stock rose by 57.10%.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.94 million, with 21.80 million shares outstanding and 1.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.73K shares, AMBO stock reached a trading volume of 12355920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

AMBO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.65. With this latest performance, AMBO shares gained by 68.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +32.89. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.12.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -16.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.10. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$4,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMBO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of AMBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,958, which is approximately 158.854% of the company’s market cap and around 85.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 18,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in AMBO stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56000.0 in AMBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 92,759 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 61,742 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 32,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 61,742 shares during the same period.