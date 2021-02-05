Saturday, February 6, 2021
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] Stock trading around $155.59 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALXN] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.59. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Alexion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

4Q20 total revenues of $1,591.8 million, a 15% increase over 4Q19.

4Q20 GAAP diluted EPS of $2.42; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.96.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4268080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 1.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for ALXN stock reached $34.91 billion, with 219.10 million shares outstanding and 218.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, ALXN reached a trading volume of 4268080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXN shares is $173.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALXN stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALXN shares from 147 to 194.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALXN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ALXN stock performed recently?

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, ALXN shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.63, while it was recorded at 154.84 for the last single week of trading, and 120.34 for the last 200 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.45 and a Gross Margin at +85.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.53.

Return on Total Capital for ALXN is now 15.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, ALXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] managed to generate an average of $780,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 2.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN]

There are presently around $29,893 million, or 93.30% of ALXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,843,920, which is approximately 16.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,099,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in ALXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.73 billion in ALXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALXN] by around 16,084,494 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 20,536,278 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 155,504,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,125,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALXN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,303 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,577,698 shares during the same period.

