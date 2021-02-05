Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] Is Currently -7.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] closed the trading session at $256.70 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $245.75, while the highest price level was $266.00. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.05 percent and weekly performance of -6.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, APD reached to a volume of 6283128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APD shares is $309.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $308 to $310, while UBS kept a Buy rating on APD stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for APD shares from 317 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is set at 8.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for APD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.81.

APD stock trade performance evaluation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, APD shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.01, while it was recorded at 268.59 for the last single week of trading, and 271.67 for the last 200 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.84. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.47.

Return on Total Capital for APD is now 12.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.83. Additionally, APD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] managed to generate an average of $98,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. go to 10.31%.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,411 million, or 86.70% of APD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,259,380, which is approximately -1.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,475,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in APD stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $3.6 billion in APD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE:APD] by around 9,110,406 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 9,593,216 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 165,990,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,694,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APD stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,481,346 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 427,512 shares during the same period.