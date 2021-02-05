AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] moved up 32.21: Why It’s Important

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] price surged by 32.21 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on January 29, 2021 that AIM ImmunoTech Enters into Agreement for Proposed Intranasal Safety Study of Ampligen.

AIM is Working to Develop an Effective COVID-19 Intranasal Therapy.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announced that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) for the proposed AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049) clinical study on the safety of AIM’s drug Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, a critical step in the company’s ongoing efforts to develop Ampligen as a COVID-19 treatment.

A sum of 52615266 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares reached a high of $2.84 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.75.

Guru’s Opinion on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 548.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

AIM Stock Performance Analysis:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.19. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 42.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.00 and a Current Ratio set at 50.00.

AIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 6.70% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 805,415, which is approximately 69.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 502,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in AIM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 9.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 887,517 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 215,504 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,586,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,689,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 346,676 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 98,984 shares during the same period.