Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] price surged by 17.48 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference On January 14, 2021.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced that the company will be presenting at the 2021 ICR Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Company will be represented at the conference by Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Kaufman, Chief Business Officer. A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.navidea.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

A sum of 2396391 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 334.78K shares. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.09 and dropped to a low of $2.45 until finishing in the latest session at $2.89.

Guru’s Opinion on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 289.00.

NAVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.60. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 28.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1723.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1663.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVB is now -778.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,408.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16,859.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] managed to generate an average of -$643,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NAVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVB.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.00% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 743,059, which is approximately 81.009% of the company’s market cap and around 30.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 132,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in NAVB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 523,467 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 294,982 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 766,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,584,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,461 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 80,538 shares during the same period.