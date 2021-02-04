Friday, February 5, 2021
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Is Currently 27.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] price surged by 27.39 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two January Virtual Investor Conferences.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced that Armando Anido, Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Mr. Anido will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference which will be available on demand January 11-14, 2021. He will also present a company overview during the ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the ICR Conference 2021 should contact the conference coordinator or brandon.weiner@westwicke.com. Webcasts of both conferences will be accessible under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investor section of Zynerba’s website at www.zynerba.com.

A sum of 85932402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.28 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.32. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.69 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

ZYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 22.90% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 916,569, which is approximately -2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 891,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $2.77 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 72.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 740,868 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,554,659 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,464,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,760,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,400 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,396 shares during the same period.

