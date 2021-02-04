ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $54.58 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.25%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that ZoomInfo Launches ‘Targeted Audiences’ to Optimize Advertising Campaign Precision and Performance.

Unparalleled Data Accuracy Enables Digital Agencies and Marketers to Reach the Right Targets.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced the launch of Targeted Audiences, a new product that gives digital agencies and marketers the ability to target their ideal customers with unprecedented accuracy. Marking its expansion deeper into the marketing and advertising space, ZoomInfo’s industry-leading B2B data allows advertisers to leverage professional contact and company information to create campaigns with unmatched precision and enhanced performance.

The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.07. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.47 billion, with 155.79 million shares outstanding and 69.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 7097437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 209.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.67, while it was recorded at 50.48 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 40.56%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 29,031,925 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,825,312 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 123,551,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,408,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,012,044 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,649,565 shares during the same period.