Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Market

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] moved up 19.51: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] gained 19.51% or 0.64 points to close at $3.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4472451 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that ZK International Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Announces its ETF-like Decentralized Fund and Platform.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, is pleased to announce its ETF-like decentralized fund and platform, which is the second DeFi project in xSigma’s ecosystem. The project’s website: https://xsigma-etf.com.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The announced ETF-like protocol will be a decentralized fund based on Ethereum blockchain, that will diversify between major crypto assets related to the DeFi space. In addition, it will provide a platform that will enable others to create indexes and it will be branded and known as xTF by xSigma.

It opened the trading session at $3.34, the shares rose to $4.67 and dropped to $3.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZKIN points out that the company has recorded 196.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -503.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ZKIN reached to a volume of 4472451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for ZKIN stock

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.99. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 46.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.40% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,371, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 35,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 23,756 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,402 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 443,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,315 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleKeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Dropbox Inc. [DBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleVistra Corp. [VST] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $19

More articles

Market

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Stock trading around $13.43 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Triumph Group Inc. gained 13.72% or 1.62 points to close at $13.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2589912 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $24.63 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Market

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Is Currently 1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust gained 1.64% or 0.18 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6174089 shares. The company report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.