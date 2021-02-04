ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] moved up 19.51: Why It’s Important

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] gained 19.51% or 0.64 points to close at $3.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4472451 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that ZK International Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Announces its ETF-like Decentralized Fund and Platform.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, is pleased to announce its ETF-like decentralized fund and platform, which is the second DeFi project in xSigma’s ecosystem. The project’s website: https://xsigma-etf.com.

The announced ETF-like protocol will be a decentralized fund based on Ethereum blockchain, that will diversify between major crypto assets related to the DeFi space. In addition, it will provide a platform that will enable others to create indexes and it will be branded and known as xTF by xSigma.

It opened the trading session at $3.34, the shares rose to $4.67 and dropped to $3.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZKIN points out that the company has recorded 196.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -503.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ZKIN reached to a volume of 4472451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.99. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 46.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.40% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,371, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 35,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 23,756 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,402 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 443,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,315 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402 shares during the same period.