why Sysco Corporation [SYY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.89

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] surged by $3.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $76.77 during the day while it closed the day at $76.40. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the CAGNY 2021 Conference.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced that the Company will webcast its presentation at the CAGNY 2021 Conference on Tuesday, February 16, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

Sysco Corporation stock has also gained 6.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYY stock has inclined by 33.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.19% and gained 2.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $40.35 billion, with 509.13 million shares outstanding and 508.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 4966349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $78.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $60 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SYY shares from 74 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 46.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.17, while it was recorded at 73.33 for the last single week of trading, and 62.43 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 25.47%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,636 million, or 83.80% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,320,711, which is approximately -4.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,096,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.21 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 0.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 31,752,638 shares. Additionally, 602 investors decreased positions by around 24,074,402 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 358,253,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,080,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,042,495 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,706,844 shares during the same period.