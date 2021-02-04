why GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $186.50

GW Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: GWPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.38%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (“GW Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GWPH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (“Jazz”) (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Under the terms of the agreement, GW Pharma shareholders will receive only $220.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each share of GW Pharma they own.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the GW Pharma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Jazz is underpaying for the Company. For example, at least one wall street analyst has set a price target of $275.00 per share for GW Pharma stock.

Over the last 12 months, GWPH stock rose by 81.14%. The one-year GW Pharmaceuticals plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.34. The average equity rating for GWPH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.40 billion, with 31.36 million shares outstanding and 30.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.53K shares, GWPH stock reached a trading volume of 14675900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWPH shares is $186.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $190 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for GW Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $140, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GWPH stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GWPH shares from 250 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GW Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 12.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.87.

GWPH Stock Performance Analysis:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.38. With this latest performance, GWPH shares gained by 83.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.82 for GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.24, while it was recorded at 160.43 for the last single week of trading, and 117.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GW Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.32 and a Gross Margin at +91.26. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for GWPH is now -16.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, GWPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] managed to generate an average of -$10,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

GWPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GW Pharmaceuticals plc posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWPH.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc [GWPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,303 million, or 84.60% of GWPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWPH stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 3,732,712, which is approximately 0.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,754,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.25 million in GWPH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $471.83 million in GWPH stock with ownership of nearly 6.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GW Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:GWPH] by around 3,247,151 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,167,873 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 18,671,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,086,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWPH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,072 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 535,536 shares during the same period.