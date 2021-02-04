why Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $149.36

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] slipped around -8.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $140.82 at the close of the session, down -5.47%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that EA SPORTS Madden NFL Predicts Kansas City to Be Back-to-Back Champions With Super Bowl LV Win.

Four Madden NFL Cover Athletes Face-off in the NFL’s Biggest Game But Only One Emerges with the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Watch Patrick Mahomes Repeat as Super Bowl MVP in Madden NFL 21 Prediction Video.

Electronic Arts Inc. stock is now -1.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EA Stock saw the intraday high of $144.61 and lowest of $138.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.30, which means current price is +4.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 6691188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $149.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.71, while it was recorded at 144.37 for the last single week of trading, and 130.70 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.60.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 18.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.35. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $310,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 13.79%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $36,262 million, or 93.40% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,486,541, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,245,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in EA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly -1.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 17,270,175 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 15,644,016 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 224,588,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,502,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,543,619 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,528 shares during the same period.