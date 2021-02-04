why Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.04

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] gained 4.95% or 1.01 points to close at $21.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4683544 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI Solutions to Help Transform the Energy Industry.

Initial Offerings Include AI-Based Reliability Applications to Improve Operational Efficiency for the Energy and Process Industries.

Shell (NYSE:RDS), C3 AI (NYSE:AI), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced the launch of the Open AI Energy Initiative™ (OAI), a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the energy and process industries. The OAI provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services, powered by the BHC3™ AI Suite and Microsoft Azure.

It opened the trading session at $20.41, the shares rose to $21.46 and dropped to $20.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKR points out that the company has recorded 32.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -134.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 4683544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $27.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.84 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.01.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.84. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 3.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $21,795 million, or 96.40% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 82,156,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.6 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 22.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 57,962,602 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 32,923,749 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 927,590,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,476,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,300,653 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,406 shares during the same period.