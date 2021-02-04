Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.96 during the day while it closed the day at $43.81. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Capri Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Capri Holdings Limited stock has also gained 7.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRI stock has inclined by 98.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 212.04% and gained 4.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRI stock reached $6.74 billion, with 150.49 million shares outstanding and 146.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 7444528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $43.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $28 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $56, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CPRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.17, while it was recorded at 42.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +55.92. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.52. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$13,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 3.75%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,617 million, or 89.30% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,996,440, which is approximately -4.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,005,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.39 million in CPRI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $407.37 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 14,584,060 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 23,256,963 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 90,382,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,223,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,787,383 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,451,346 shares during the same period.