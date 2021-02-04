Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] closed the trading session at $34.60 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.03, while the highest price level was $35.105. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Tapestry Named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

Earning Perfect Score for the Seventh Consecutive Year.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced that the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Tapestry as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” having achieved a perfect score of 100% on HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Tapestry has earned this designation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.33 percent and weekly performance of 13.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 160.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 7937478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $33.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on TPR stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 25 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 203.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 32.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.07 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 46.36%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,326 million, or 90.20% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,308,599, which is approximately -5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,354,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.28 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $775.87 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 19.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 44,529,731 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 46,742,663 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 149,357,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,630,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,871,818 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 20,127,970 shares during the same period.